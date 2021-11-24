Hundreds Receive Holiday Help At Hialeah Barbershop's Turkey Giveaway

Families packed a Hialeah shopping plaza’s parking lot Wednesday for the eighth annual Lazarito’s Turkey Giveaway.

Lazaro Gamon, who owns the West 60th Street barbershop bearing his name, tells NBC 6 he teamed up with childhood friends to provide hundreds of free turkeys to the community.

“It’s a humble feeling, you know, to be able to come together with a group of my childhood friends where we were all born and raised in the same neighborhood,” said Gamon.

Gamon says he grew up just a block away from where he now runs his business.

“We all put in a little bit together and we can make this happen,” said Gamon.

At a time when food prices are skyrocketing, families say they were excited to get a bit of holiday relief.

Maria Baraquin went to the giveaway with her 92-year-old father.

“You can imagine how happy we all are leaving here,” said Baraquin in Spanish. “We’re here with our families, and thank God for what they’ve gifted us today.”

Gamon says they gave away about 300 turkeys in total.