CAHM and Culture Awards

Members of South Florida's Caribbean Community to be Honored at Event June 26th

The annual Unique CAHM and Culture Awards will take place Saturday, June 26th starting at 7 p.m. at the Signature Grand in Davie

By NBC 6

Members of South Florida’s Caribbean community, including one member of the NBC 6 family, will be honored at an event next weekend celebrating their contributions.

The annual Unique CAHM and Culture Awards will take place Saturday, June 26th starting at 7 p.m. at the Signature Grand in Davie.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

NBC 6 senior producer of special projects Teresa Joseph will be honored at the event, which will honor members of the 2020 class as well as the 2021 class.

Community

helping hands Nov 24, 2020

Teen Featured on NBC 6's Helping Hands to Make Kelly Clarkson Show Appearance

helping hands Jul 29, 2020

Helping Hands: Local Union Helps Feed Hospitality Workers During Pandemic

Other honorees will include State Senator Perry Thurston Jr., Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, FANM executive director Marleine Bastien and more.

For more information and for tickets, call 954-292-6848

This article tagged under:

CAHM and Culture AwardsNBC 6
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us