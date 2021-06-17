Members of South Florida's Caribbean Community to be Honored at Event June 26th

Members of South Florida’s Caribbean community, including one member of the NBC 6 family, will be honored at an event next weekend celebrating their contributions.

The annual Unique CAHM and Culture Awards will take place Saturday, June 26th starting at 7 p.m. at the Signature Grand in Davie.

NBC 6 senior producer of special projects Teresa Joseph will be honored at the event, which will honor members of the 2020 class as well as the 2021 class.

Other honorees will include State Senator Perry Thurston Jr., Lauderhill Mayor Ken Thurston, FANM executive director Marleine Bastien and more.

For more information and for tickets, call 954-292-6848