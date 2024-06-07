The American Heart Association celebrates 100 Years of saving and improving lives

June 10th is the celebration of the American Heart Association’s (AHA) 100 years of saving lives. The AHA is the oldest and largest voluntary organization in the nation that is dedicated to the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Since their founding, the American Heart Association says heart disease deaths have been cut in half. The AHA is dedicated to making sure there is equitable health in all communities, through leading groundbreaking research for the innovation and advocacy in cardiovascular diseases.

In 2004, the American Heart Association (AHA) faced a challenge because cardiovascular disease was claiming the lives of nearly 500,000 American women each year, yet women were not paying attention because it was often dismissed as an older man’s disease. AHA created the Go Red for Women campaign as a way to dispel the myths and raise awareness of heart disease & stroke as the number one killer of women.

The campaign is still going strong and the annual Go Red for Women luncheon raises money used towards saving and improving the lives of women by advancing equitable research and care, as well as raising awareness of the number one health threat to women. NBC6 and Telemundo 51 are sponsors of this annual event and are proud to support the American Red Cross in their mission.

Through the support of like-minded individuals and organizations who care for the vision of better health for South Florida, the American Heart Association has been able to create bold goals that will help them achieve many more accomplishments for the centuries to come.

“We know that we can’t achieve our bold goals alone and are grateful to the South Florida community for the passion and commitment they give to support our mission” said Dr Marcus St. John, South Florida Board President, and Medical Director Cardiac Cath Lab at Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute. “At the American Heart Association, our future is about improving yours.”

To learn more about the American Heart Association and their century of saving lives click here.