Incumbents cruise to victory in races for South Florida U.S. House seats

The incumbents of six U.S. House seats in South Florida have cruised to reelection on Tuesday.
Out of the six races, only the race for District 27 was deemed "potentially competitive." But Incumbent Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican, beat out opponent Lucia Baez-Geller with 60% of the vote.
Take a look at who won new terms in the House.
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, District 26
Republican Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart was elected into his 12th term for Florida's majority-Hispanic 26th District, which stretches across South Florida from Hialeah and the northwestern suburbs of Miami to just west of Naples on the Gulf Coast.
In Congress, he has worked for reforming immigration policies, restoring the Everglades and improving the safety of schools. He also backed former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results in 2020.
Diaz-Balart is the longest-serving member of the Florida congressional delegation, first elected in 2002. He is the son of Cuban refugees and a founding member of a caucus for Hispanic Republicans. He defeated Democrat Joey Atkins.
Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, District 27
Republican Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing District 27, a Miami-Dade district that has swung toward Republicans in recent years.
Salazar is a former television journalist who worked at NBC Universal’s Telemundo and other Spanish-language stations, before her election to the House.
The daughter of Cuban exiles, Salazar serves on the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and the House Committee on Small Business. On her congressional website, she lists her priorities defending individual rights and liberties, promoting economic development and job training, and building environmental resiliency.
While Democrat Hillary Clinton carried the district in 2016 by double digits, former President Donald Trump narrowly carried it in 2020. Salazar defeated Lucia Baez-Geller, who is a member of the county school board.
Rep. Carlos Gimenez, District 28
Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez won election to a U.S. House seat representing District 28.
The 28th District was created during the 2020 redistricting cycle, as Florida gained a seat following that year's census. It is the state's southernmost district, covering the Florida Keys, Miami's southwestern suburbs and the Everglades.
Gimenez, a former mayor of Miami-Dade County, defeated Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell to win the previous iteration of the seat in 2020. This year, he defeated Democrat and U.S. Navy veteran Phil Ehr.
Rep. Jared Moskowitz, District 23
Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz won reelection to the District 23 seat, which covers Broward County and overlaps with Palm Beach County.
The first-term Democrat previously served in the state House and as director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, the only Democrat to head an agency in the administration. He defeated Republican Joe Kaufman to hold on to his seat.
District 23 includes Moskowitz's alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, the scene of one of the worst school shootings in the country’s history. After the massacre, he advocated to get gun control laws passed in Florida.
Rep. Frederica Wilson, District 24
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson has won her eighth term for District 24.
The 24th District, located in South Florida, covers much of eastern Miami-Dade County and includes a small piece of southern Broward County. It is among Florida's most racially diverse districts, as more than one-third of the voting-age population is Black and one-third is Hispanic.
Wilson is a former teacher and member of the Miami-Dade County School Board. She has obtained federal funds for environment projects to her district and has a 100% rating from the League of Conservation Voters. She supports abortion rights.
Wilson, first elected to Congress in 2010, is known for wearing colorful and unusual hats. She defeated Republican Jesus Navarro.
Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, District 25
Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz has won reelection to the U.S. House in Florida's 25th Congressional District.
Wasserman Schultz, the longest-tenured Democrat in Florida's congressional delegation, defeated Republican Chris Eddy with at least 56% of the vote.
She was first elected to Congress in 2004, succeeding longtime Rep. Peter Deutsch. Since then, she has won her general elections with at least 55% of the vote.
Wasserman Schultz is Florida's first Jewish representative, according to her Congressional website. She served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee but resigned after leaked emails showed that committee staff members favored the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton over Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
As a congresswoman, she has worked to protect the Everglades, make swimming polls and spas safer and increase young women's access to mammograms. She introduced legislation to encourage more states to allow women to end the parental rights of a rapist. She backs expanding affordable health care, taking action to curb climate change and preventing gun violence.