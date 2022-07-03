Adele Stands by Decision to Postpone Las Vegas Residency

Many of Adele's fans did not go easy on her this year.

After making the difficult decision to postpone her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency in January, the "Hello" singer is standing firm in her choice, despite feeling "devastated."

"I definitely felt everyone's disappointment and I was frightened about letting them down," she told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs on July 2. "I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn't and I stand by that decision."

Adele explained that the decision was made to protect the integrity of the show, regardless of the financial fallout.

"I'm not going to just do a show because I have to or because people are going to be let down or because we're going to lose loads of money," she continued. "I'm like, the show's not good enough."

While the 34-year-old remains confident in her call to scrap the dates, she admitted the fan reaction was "brutal."

"I was a shell of a person for a couple of months," she continued. "I just had to wait it out and just grieve it, I guess, just grieve the shows and get over the guilt."

The singer's Weekends With Adele show was set to run through April, with two shows each weekend, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. But just 24 hours before opening night, Adele said her show "ain't ready."

"We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID," she explained in a video posted to Instagram at the time. "I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time."

Breaking down in tears, Adele confessed she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed," but found it "impossible to finish the show.

Despite the setback, as the 15-time Grammy winner assures fans they can except to see her on stage in Vegas in the near future. On July 1, during a performance London's Hyde Park -- her first ticketed concerts for five years -- she told fans the Sin City shows would be rearranged "very, very soon."