Blake Lively Accuses Paparazzi of Stalking Her Children After “Frightening” Incident

Blake Lively isn't backing down in the fight to protect her children's privacy.

On Friday, July 16, the A Simple Favor star fired off a passionate response to a tabloid that published paparazzi photos of her and Ryan Reynold's three kids. In the visual, a photo of Blake smiling and waving is placed next to a separate snapshot of the A-lister pushing daughters James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, 21 months, in a stroller.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Blake described the photo editing as "deceitful," writing in a comment posted to Instagram, "My children were being stalked by a men [sic] all day. Jumping out. And then hiding. A stranger on the street got into words with them because it was so upsetting for her to see."

The 33-year-old said she attempted to "calmly approach" the photographer, who she explained would "run away" before reappearing to take more photos.

"Do you do background checks on the photographs you pay to stalk children?" Blake questioned. "Where is your morality here? I would like to know. Or do you simply not care about the safety of children?"

Blake said she spoke to other members of the paparazzi, who agreed to "leave my kids alone" as long as she momentarily posed on her own.

Describing the incident as "frightening," Blake went on to plead with the outlet to "tell the whole story."

"At minimum," she continued, "listen to your followers. They too understand this is dark and upsetting that you pay people to stalk children. Please stop paying grown ass men to hide and hunt children. There are plenty of pictures you could've published without the kids. Please delete. C'mon. Get with the times."

Just weeks ago, Blake's close friend, Gigi Hadid, penned an open letter requesting paparazzi and social media fan accounts refrain from publishing photos of her and Zayn Malik's 9-month-old daughter Khai.

"For a child, I can imagine that close or dramatic paparazzi frenzies must be overwhelming and disorienting...it still is as an adult that understands and deals with it often," the supermodel shared in part. "I appreciate you taking the time to read this and hope you can understand where I'm coming from."