And just like that... he's alive?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "And Just Like That..."

On Thursday, HBO Max debuted the first two episodes of “And Just Like That...,” its highly anticipated “Sex and the City” reboot.

Carrie Bradshaw's husband, John James Preston — known as Mr. Big — died at the end of the first episode. He suffered a heart attack after a Peloton ride with a fictional instructor named Allegra (played by real Peloton instructor Jess King).

Well, Peloton is reconfiguring that narrative with a new ad released on Sunday, that seemingly shows Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, somewhere (maybe heaven?) with King.

"To new beginnings," Noth says to her, to which she responds, "To new beginnings."

"You look great," she lovingly says to him. He responds, "I feel great."

Eyeing his Peloton in the back, he asks, "Should we take another ride? Life is too short not to."

As the camera pans out with the duo giggling by the fire, a voice — belonging to actor Ryan Reynolds — is heard with a laundry list of reminders that cycling is actually good for you. Reynolds wrote, produced and shot the spot alongside his media company Maximum Effort. They were responsible for the 2019 promo responding to the controversial Peloton ad from that same year when a woman's husband purchased her one of the expensive stationary bikes.

"And just like that the world is is reminded regular cycling stimulates and improves your heart, lungs and circulation reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases," Reynolds can be heard saying in the new ad with Noth. "Cycling strengthens your heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels. He’s alive."

Peloton has been trending this week since Big died moments after stepping off of one of their bicycles with many people asking if that is actually a thing.

Denise Kelly, a Peloton spokesperson, confirmed that the company approved King’s portrayal of a fictional instructor in the episode, which was first reported by BuzzFeed.

However, “due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the broader context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance,” Kelly said.

Kelly also sent an additional statement from Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a preventive cardiologist who is a member of Peloton’s Health & Wellness Advisory Council.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” Steinbaum said. “Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6. These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

