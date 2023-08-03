Lizzo breaks silence on “false” and “outrageous” lawsuit allegations

Lizzo is ready to share her side of the story.

On Aug. 3, two days after the "About Damn Time" singer was sued by three of her former dancers for allegedly creating an "abusive work environment," she took to social media to deny the claims.

"These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," Lizzo began her message, posted to Instagram. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed," she continued. "These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

The 35-year-old went on to write that she's always been very passionate about what she does and that she takes her music and performances seriously in order to put out the art that represents herself and her fans.

"With passion comes hard work and high standards," she added. "Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Lizzo's Most Empowering Quotes

"I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days," she wrote. "I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

Lizzo noted that there's nothing she takes more seriously than the respect women deserve.

"I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight," she continued. "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this."

"I want to thank everyone who has reach out in support," Lizzo concluded, "to life me up during this difficult time."

On Aug. 1, E! News obtained a complaint filed by Lizzo's former dancers Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez in Los Angeles Superior Court. In the lawsuit, the trio claimed that they faced weight-shaming, sexual harassment and disability discrimination while working with the Grammy winner.

Lizzo's "Big Grrrl Big Touring" production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley are also named in the lawsuit.

E! News has reached out to Quigley for comment and has not heard back.