Gavin Rossdale is now a grandfather, as the Bush rocker's daughter Daisy Lowe has given birth to her first child.

On April 9, Easter Sunday, the 34-year-old and fiancé Jordan Saul announced that they welcomed a baby girl.

"Our Easter egg finally hatched," the model wrote on Instagram. "Ivy Love Saul you have made all my dreams come true- our dream girl. I have never known happiness or love like this. I can't stop crying tears of joy."

Her fiancé also took to his Instagram to celebrate the news, writing, "Welcome to the [world] Ivy love Saul." Both Saul and Lowe paired their sweet messages with a photo of themselves looking lovingly at their newborn.

The little one's arrival comes after Lowe, whose mom is fashion designer Pearl Lowe, announced that she and Saul were expanding their family in October.

"I wanted to share some news with you," Lowe began her Instagram post. "Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I'm oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure!"

Daisy Lowe at her baby shower on March 8, 2023 in London.

(Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Following the announcement, Lowe continued to give fans glimpses into her road to motherhood — an experience she has wanted to have for some time.

"I have wanted to be a mum since I found out that my body was capable of creating life," she wrote in a piece for Grazia UK published Feb. 8. "It took a hell of a long time to get here am I am over the moon to be experiencing my changing body."

More recently, Lowe got candid about having patience leading up to her little one's arrival.

"It's Friday, it's pouring & I really thought I'd be have this little baby in my arms by now," she wrote on Instagram March 31. "I'm still 9 days away from my due date… but I have always been so impatient. My mum always birthed us a few weeks early & I really believed I would be the same."

Lowe continued, "I'm trying so hard not to get frustrated, disappointed in myself… I know that my baby will arrive when the stars align & it's the right time."