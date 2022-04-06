Gwen Stefani Reveals Blake Shelton's Sweet Nickname for Her

What's in a (nick)name? Well, if you're Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, something pretty adorable.

While playing a game of "Burning Questions" on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on April 6, Stefani, 52, revealed the extra sweet nickname that her husband Shelton, 45, calls her: "Pretty Girl."

"I didn't make that up! He made it up." Stefani exclaimed before adding, "Yes, he calls me 'Pretty Girl.'"

The "Don't Speak" singer also revealed her own term of endearment for her musician husband: "Blakey." She added, "We all call him Blakey."

The couple, who first met as co-judges on "The Voice," officially tied the knot in July 2021 in a small, intimate ceremony. Though the coronavirus pandemic limited the number of guests, Stefani told Ellen DeGeneres that she wouldn't change a single thing about their special day.

"[The wedding] just got smaller and smaller and -- the Lord works i n mysterious ways -- it was like the perfect amount of people," Stefani said. "It was so intimate. It was so exactly what it needed to be."

And since then? "Not just the wedding but the marriage is so fun! I'm so into it so I feel very blessed," Stefani shared. "He's my best friend. We have so much fun."

Indeed, everything's been coming up roses for the pair...and zinnias and daffodils too! Stefani revealed that she recently tasked Shelton with figuring out "how to till all the land and dig a well" for a new garden at their Oklahoma home.

"I was just talking about seed planting because it's such a huge thing in my life only to end up in Oklahoma planting seeds," she explained. "I think about all the different seeds that were planted in my life, the seeds of faith, the seeds of just these wild ideas I had that actually came true, even the one to fall in love with Blake."

She added, "It's crazy because now I'm going to go back there and plant so many flowers and they're gonna bloom and it's so exciting. There's just so much relevance between the two things if you think about it."