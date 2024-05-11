Pregnant Hailey Bieber shares behind-the-scenes maternity shoot photo

Originally appeared on E! Online

Spotted again: Hailey Bieber and her growing baby, baby, baby bump.

The pregnant model has shared a bonus, behind-the-scenes photo from her and Justin Bieber's vow renewal and maternity shoot, one day after they first posted pics from the events to announce they are expecting their first child.

The new image shows the mama-to-be in her white lace, off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown and long veil, posing on what appears to be a wooden balcony overlooking a lush garden and the ocean. Hailey captioned the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Stories late May 10, with heart hands and sparkles emojis.

The Biebers had exchanged vows in Hawaii May 9 in a ceremony performed by their pastor, Judah Smith. They shared pics from the event and an accompanying maternity photo shoot later that day.

This marked the third time the couple has exchange marital vows. Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, had first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018 following a whirlwind rekindled summer romance. They had a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina the following year.

The couple's parents expressed their excitement on social media after Hailey's pregnancy was announced.

"So I have been waiting for this day," Justin's mother Pattie Mallette said in an Instagram video. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."\

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's baby-to-be is already surrounded with love.

The 49-year-old added, "Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, 57, wrote on his own page, "Love you guys...blessed beyond words...praise God...let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

Pattie later momentarily sparked confusion and speculation that the couple may be expecting twins when she commented on his post, "WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!" She later clarified, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."