Robyn Dixon 100% doesn't care about returning to "The Real Housewives of Potomac."

In fact, the Bravo star revealed she was not asked to come back to the reality series after eight seasons.

"Yes, I will not be returning for season nine of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac'," Dixon, one of the only four remaining original cast members on the show, said during the April 15 episode of her "Reasonably Shady" podcast. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. And I will not sugar-coat the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break,' or anything like this."

She added, "This was a network decision and I'm OK with it because nothing lasts forever."

The 45-year-old's departure follows years of scrutiny over her marriage to Juan Dixon and rumors of infidelity on his part, though both have denied any cheating took place. The couple also faced professional hardship after the retired NBA player lost his job as the head coach of the Coppin State University men's basketball team last year.

Dixon isn't the only familiar face exiting the series. Candiace Dillard Bassett also recently revealed she's not returning for season nine. Bravo has yet to confirm if other season eight stars Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton and Nneka Ihim will be back.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with 'The Real Housewives of Potomac,' I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," Bassett, who joined during season three, shared in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

However, the "Drive Back" singer added "this is not a farewell, but a ‘see you later.'"

She also thanked her fans for their "unwavering support," writing, "I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead and more importantly, sharing them all with you!"

