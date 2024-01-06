Before the stars hit the red carpet at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, take a look back at the 2023 red carpet looks.

Quinta Brunson, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and more opted for a classic black ensemble while Anya Taylor-Joy, Kaley Cuoco, Billy Porter and Laverne Cox opted for bright and colorful.

No red carpet is complete without some sparkle. Michelle Yeoh, Salma Hayek, Heidi Klum and Niecy Nash all dazzled with glittering gowns.

Here's what we saw on the red carpet last year:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet: Photos