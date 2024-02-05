Taylor Swift called out for ‘ignoring' Celine Dion while accepting Grammy

The 2024 Grammy Awards ended on a high when Celine Dion made a surprise appearance to present the album of the year category.

After receiving a standing ovation, she announced Taylor Swift as the winner of the category. Swift excitingly made her way to the stage as she became the first person to win album of the year four times.

However, people online were quick to criticize Swift for seemingly “ignoring” Dion when she was on stage.

“Taylor Swift just took the album of the year trophy from Celine Dion without batting an eye and/or acknowledging that a legendary was handing her the award. So cringey for my soul,” one person on X wrote alongside video of Swift taking the Grammy from Dion as she steps aside.

"Taylor Swift will never EVER live down ignoring Celine Dion at the Grammys," another person tweeted.

One person also compared Swift taking the Grammy from Dion to character Buffy Gilmore ripping the crown off a past teen beauty pageant queen winner in “Scary Movie.”

"taylor swift not acknowledging celine dion, a legend, at the #grammys, but dragging lana to that stage? smh," another person captioned a "The Office" clip of Kelly Kapoor saying, "How dare you?"

Another person also called Swift ignoring Dion "a crime."

"Okay but Taylor Swift waiting and ignoring Celine Dion is a crime? NOT HUGGING HER AND JUST TAKING THE TROPHY? WHAT?!" the person tweeted.

Taylor not even acknowledging Celine Dion is not sitting right with my spirit. Girl, that is CELINE DION. — Mike Gauyo 🇭🇹 (@blackboywrites) February 5, 2024

It should be noted that when Dion appeaed onstage before presenting the award, Swift was seen dancing and singing along to Dion’s “That’s the Way It Is.”

Following Swift's album of the year win, the two superstars had a sweet exchange backstage.

Cameras captured a happy Swift, smiling wide and embracing Dion.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Celine Dion and Taylor Swift attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Dion has been out of the public eye in the last year amid her stiff person syndrome diagnosis. Just last month, the Grammy winner revealed that her health journey will be chronicled in her upcoming documentary “I Am: Celine Dion.”

Hosted by comedian and former “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah for a fourth year in a row, the 2024 Grammys are broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. They are available to watch on CBS and various streaming platforms.

SZA led the list of nominees with nine nominations, with stars like Taylor Swift, Phoebe Bridgers, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monet and were also up for awards. Performers included Dua Lipa, Luke Combs and Joni Mitchell, among others.

