Kanye West Pulls Out of Rolling Loud Miami

One of the three originally announced headliner acts for next weekend's Rolling Loud Miami music festival will not be making his way to Hard Rock Stadium.

Kanye West will no longer take the stage Friday for the first day of the three-day event, Rolling Loud organizers announced Sunday while citing "circumstances outside of our control."

Kid Cudi will take the stage in West's spot along with scheduled headlining acts Future on Saturday and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday.

Event organizers told Rolling Stone Magazine this is the first time a headliner has pulled out of the show, with co-founder Tariq Cherif adding they “tried to convince Ye to stay on the lineup but he wasn’t having it.”

The cancelation comes just days after another scheduled act, Broward County native Kodak Black, was arrested Friday in Fort Lauderdale on drug charges.