Bad Bunny Hosts His Tricked-Out Trailer on Airbnb Following Miami Tour Stop

Bad Bunny has topped the charts globally and won countless awards throughout his career. Now the Puerto Rican rapper and singer is embarking on his latest endeavor: becoming an Airbnb Host.

On Tuesday, Bad Bunny is set to open the trailer doors to his iconic 53-foot matte black semi-truck for three individual one-night stays following his final tour stop in Miami.

The trailer will be available after El Último Tour Del Mundo on the nights of Apr. 6, Apr. 7 and Apr. 8 for two guests each at $91 a night — a nod to his record-breaking 9.1 billion streams on Spotify in 2021.

Eric Rojas

The truck is inspired by Bad Bunny’s colorful and avant-garde style, featuring a West Coast Customs-designed rig with chrome flames, customized grill and lights and all leather interiors.

According to Airbnb, guests will experience a space that "explores Bad Bunny’s past, present and future" and receive VIP tickets to his sold-out tour in Miami, a photoshoot with the big rig to live out guests’ inner superstar fantasies, a virtual greeting from Bad Bunny himself upon arrival, a tour of his favorite Miami stops and more.

“Being on tour has reconnected me with my fans and the energy they give me during each show in every city we visit is incredible,” the artist said. “I’m hoping that by hosting guests in my truck I can give them a chance to feel like they’re on tour with me. This truck has played such a big role in the concept of my tour and my last album that I want to share this unique experience with them.”

Christian Torres

The trailer's interior draws inspiration from some of his most popular music videos including a bedroom decked out in florals like “YO PERREO SOLA,” and other spaces with nods to “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE,” and “SI VEO A TU MAMA.”

The experience pays tribute to the influential role that trucks have played in Bad Bunny’s musical success, even appearing on his latest album cover and taking center stage during the opening sequence of his set on tour.

Eric Rojas

The truck also features a nod to Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican culture and familial roots, including a kitchen "designed to make you feel like you're right back in la isla del encanto," according to Airbnb.

"To honor the Puerto Rican community, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to the Fundación Good Bunny, which works to improve the quality of life in Puerto Rican youth through the support of youth arts and sports initiatives," the company said in a statement.

Bad Bunny fans can request to book this stay beginning Tuesday, Mar. 29 at 1 p.m. ET at airbnb.com/badbunny.