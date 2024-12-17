‘I was scared': Woman comes forward following Alexander brothers' arrests

What began with a random DM on Instagram from a young, up-and-coming businessman in 2013, ended in rape inside the watchtower of Versace mansion on Miami Beach, the recipient of the message is now telling investigators.

She came forward last week after three Alexander brothers – including Oren, the one she now accuses of raping her – were arrested on federal or state rape charges.

Oren and his older brother Tal went on to be successful real estate brokers while Oren’s twin, Alon, helped run a family security company.

The woman who’s come forward accusing Oren of rape watched silently from afar for years as their careers took off while, she told NBC6 Investigates, she dealt with the nightmares and other scars of that October night in 2013.

After agreeing to a dinner date, she said she found him charming.

But after they moved on to a private gathering – no cellphones allowed – inside the Versace mansion, she said she sensed the men there were expecting sex.

“They started getting touchy-feely with the other women,” she recalled, and brother Alon stripped to skinny-dip in the mansion’s pool. “I thought that it's kind of a little bit crazy, but maybe I thought he had too much to drink because he was the only one, so I didn't think too much of it.”

But she said, then Oren invited her to climb the stairs to the mansion’s watchtower and, once there, he attacked her.

“He was more aggressive like, the look in his eyes was like something possessed him. I really didn't recognize him. But also, I was fighting for myself because he's very strong and he pushed me down. I couldn't get up and I was yelling,” she recounted in an interview with NBC6.

“Oh my, I struggled, I tried to push him off. I did anything that I could, but unfortunately, he's too strong.”

And she said, when he was done raping her, “he had a smirk on his face, from what I can remember. He got up, dressed himself and left like nothing happened,” leaving her on the ground “like a piece of garbage.”

Shocked and disheveled, she said she gathered herself and quickly left, hailing a ride home.

Asked why she didn’t immediately call police, she said, “I felt very ashamed of myself. I felt, like, embarrassed. I felt like maybe I didn't see the red flags and also, I felt like who's going to believe me. I was scared.”

She said tried to suppress what happened, but nightmares and difficulties trusting men have made her life more difficult.

She also knew from media Oren Alexander had become a superstar realtor in New York. “But to be honest I didn't want to look at him. I can't, I can't look at him because to this day I see the eyes and the face and you know, I had nightmares.”

Oren and Alon Alexander, two of the three brothers who are accused in a sexual assault investigation involving dozens of victims violently raped as far back as over a decade ago in South Florida and New York, pleaded not guilty to their Miami-Dade state cases and were granted pre-trial release.

She did confide in a therapist she started seeing about three or four years ago, she said, and shared what she said happened with family after publicity surfaced this year about lawsuits alleging rape were filed against the brothers.

“I 100% believed the victims and I said, wow, all this time I thought that maybe it was only me,” she said.

Then, with news of their arrest last week, she said, “I felt a big relief in a way because I know that justice will be served. I know that finally, they will pay for what they did not only to me, but to all the other women that have experienced this.”

She contacted the Miami-Dade State Attorney, who had filed rape charges against Oren and Alon, and her complaint was referred to Miami Beach Police, who reached out to her for further contact Monday, according to an email reviewed by NBC6 Investigates.

And she said she’s sharing her story publicly because “I want the other victims to know that it's okay for them to come forward … They're safe. Everybody's on our side. The law enforcement is on our side.”

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office said investigators will look into any allegation brought to their attention.

She said it’s been a painful experience to relive.

“I mean I don't have to be doing this,” she said, “but I am because I want justice to be served.”

NBC6 contacted an attorney who is representing the Alexander brothers, seeking comment on these allegations, and we haven’t heard back. Through their attorneys, the brothers have previously denied similar allegations from other women.