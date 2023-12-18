MDFR fires firefighter accused of sexual assault by several colleagues

A Miami-Dade firefighter is out of a job and is facing serious criminal charges after several coworkers came forward and accused him of sexual assault.

The department informed firefighter Jose Lopez on Friday he was being fired.

One of his accusers, who still works for the department, spoke exclusively with the NBC6 Investigators. She asked to be identified by her first name, Milena.

“This is what he deserves,” she said. “This is the beginning of the consequences to his actions.”

Milena told NBC6 Investigators she was relieved when she learned Lopez had been fired. He was accused of sexually assaulting her and two other colleagues. The allegations date back over a decade ago.

“It’s been a very heavy and painful situation,” she said. “I hid it for so long.”

Milena and another firefighter told Miami-Dade Police that Lopez attacked them while working inside a fire station in Northeast Miami-Dade — but they kept silent for years.

“It’s painful because you’re getting judged,” she explained. “People are wondering why didn’t you come forward.”

Both women said they did not initially report the incidents to superiors, worried about repercussions and the impact on their careers. It wasn’t until they met and confided in each other that the women said they decided to file a complaint with the department and police.

“I was like ‘damn it, I let him get to her,’” Milena said. “I felt like I helped him be able to do that by not coming forward.”

For months, the women say they received no updates. The fire department placed Lopez on paid administrative duty, but nearly a year passed.

“I just felt like for the dynamics of it, I just felt like nothing was being done,” Milena said.

Then in July, the department suspended Lopez without pay after the Miami-Dade State Attorney charged him with several counts of attempted sexual battery involving two women, including Milena. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

NBC6 received the following statement from Miami-Dade’s Fire Chief Ray Jadallah:

"Following an intensive investigation by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) and Miami-Dade Police departments, it was concluded that the allegations of misconduct brought forth against an MDFR employee by three female co-workers were sustained and led to the termination of his employment on Dec. 15, 2023.

Investigations into the misconduct of any employee are taken seriously. MDFR conducted a thorough and exhaustive investigation to ensure the correct administrative action is reached. I remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, and any act that violates the trust of any member of our community will not be tolerated. I commend the employees who trusted the process, and thanks to their actions, their voices were heard loud and clear. MDFR will continue to promote a culture of accountability and respect for our employees and the community we serve."

“I need to stand up for myself,” Milena said. “I need to stand up for the other female and any other woman he’s attacked. And I need to stand up so he doesn’t do it in the future.”

In total, three women have come forward. Lopez is facing criminal charges in two of those cases.

NBC6 Investigators reached out to his union and attorney but at this time we have not heard back.

A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Fire Department also told us they have implemented several changes after getting employee feedback to increase safety and accountability.