Broward students walk through metal detectors for first time as pilot program begins

For the first time ever in Broward County, high school students are walking through metal detectors under a pilot program in the school district to enhance safety in classrooms.

More than 300 students walked through the metal detectors at Charles W. Flanagan High School in Pembroke Pines on Monday, the first day of summer school.

Students at J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs also walked through the metal detectors as part of this summer's pilot program.

District officials said the metal detectors are calibrated to look for weapons, including firearms and knives.

Security personnel will take a close look at how things went on Monday to see what improvements can be made going forward.

The goal is to have metal detectors at every high school in Broward at the start of the school year, which is Aug. 12.

"In any piloting situation you’re implementing things just to make sure you can work out the kinks and if there’s any gaps or holes that need to be closed before you take it full-fledged at the beginning of the school year," Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn said.