At least 29 bills sent to Gov. DeSantis, including teaching the history of communism in public schools

The Legislature on Tuesday formally sent at least 29 bills to Gov. Ron DeSantis, including measures about the use of artificial intelligence in political advertisements, teaching public-school students about the history of communism and allowing volunteer chaplains to provide services in schools.

The bills passed during the legislative session that ended March 8.

One of the bills (HB 919) would require disclaimers on certain political ads that are created using generative artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the bill (SB 1264) that would require the history of communism to be taught in grades as low as kindergarten calls for the curriculum to begin in the 2026-2027 school year.

Lessons would have to include the “increasing threat of communism in the United States and to our allies through the 20th Century, including the events of the Cultural Revolution in the People’s Republic of China and other mass killings from communist regimes.”

Under the chaplains bill (HB 931), school districts and charter schools could craft policies to allow volunteer chaplains to provide “support, services, and programs” to students, if such policies follow certain requirements.

Other bills sent Tuesday to DeSantis included a measure (HB 461) that would allow women who have given birth in the prior six months to be excused from jury duty and a measure (HB 1317) that would allow some “patriotic” organizations to visit schools and speak to students.