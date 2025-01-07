Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed after higher Treasury yields drag down Wall Street

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Wednesday, tracking losses on Wall Street after Treasury yields rose and major U.S. tech stocks declined.

Japan's Nikkei 225 dipped 0.69%, while the Topix lost 0.82%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.98% while the Kosdaq Index was flat.

Shares of South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics rose 2.8% in choppy trading, shrugging off a worse-than-expected profit forecast for the fourth quarter.

The world's top memory chip maker said its operating profit for the quarter ended Dec. 31 would be around 6.5 trillion won ($4.47 billion), missing LSEG estimates of 7.7 trillion won.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was down 0.28%, while mainland China's CSI 300 dipped 0.53%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 traded 0.36% higher.

Shares of Chinese tech firm Tencent Holdings slipped 1.5% after, extending from an almost 8% decline on Tuesday following its inclusion in the U.S. Department of Defense list of "Chinese military companies." Shares of battery maker CATL, which was also included in the list, lost 1%.

Overnight in the U.S., declines across major tech stocks dragged the market lower.

The S&P 500 dipped 1.11% to close at 5,909.03. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 178.20 points, or 0.42%, and ended at 42,528.36. The Nasdaq Composite slid 1.89% to 19,489.68. The major averages traded higher earlier in the day before rolling over. Nvidia shares fell 6.2% after hitting a record.

Tesla slipped 4% after Bank of America downgraded the electric-vehicle maker given its high valuation and risks associated with its strategy. Meta Platforms shed nearly 2%, while Apple and Microsoft each dipped more than 1%.

—CNBC's Pia Singh and Lisa Kailai Han contributed to this report.

Australia's annual inflation climbs slightly; core inflation slows

Australia's annualized CPI rose 2.3%, slightly exceeding Reuters' expectations of 2.2%, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.

The reading for the 12 months to November compares against the 2.1% rise in October.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, the largest contributors to the rise were higher food and non-alcoholic beverages, while declines in electricity and automotive fuel prices somewhat offset the overall rise in inflation.

The trimmed mean inflation, which excludes electricity and automotive fuel prices, slowed to an annual 3.2% from 3.5% the month before.

— Lee Ying Shan

Samsung fourth-quarter profit forecast misses estimates as memory chip demand weakens

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics said it expects worse-than-expected profit for the fourth quarter.

The world's top memory chip maker said operating profit for the quarter ending December would be around 6.5 trillion won ($4.47 billion), missing LSEG estimate of 7.7 trillion won.

Samsung said in a statement that its performance has been impacted by increased research and development costs, as well as a weak demand for PCs and mobile games.

— Lee Ying Shan

— Amala Balakrishner

Major U.S. indexes end lower on Tuesday

Stocks ended the trading session in the red, dragged by a decline in megacap tech and strong economic data.

The S&P 500 slid 1.11% to close at 5,909.03. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.89% to end at 19,489.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 178.20 points, or 0.42%, to close at 42,528.36.

— Pia Singh

— Ganesh Rao

UBS says the 'bull market remains intact' this year

Despite expensive valuations, UBS continues to view U.S. equities and artificial intelligence-exposed parts of the market as attractive.

The firm predicts earnings growth to drive another year of "concentrated returns," continuing 2024's 'Mag 7' leadership.

"U.S. equity valuations are higher than average, but historically valuations have had very little correlation with returns over the next 12 months. Instead, profit growth matters more," David Lefkowitz, CIO head of US equities for UBS, wrote in a Monday note to clients. "We think the bull market remains intact driven by solid economic and corporate profit growth."

Lefkowitz expects "healthy" S&P 500 earnings per share growth of 9% this year, remaining bullish on stocks overall even as the firm expects periods of volatility in the year ahead.

— Pia Singh