Can the workout supplement creatine really help you build muscle? What the experts say

There's no shortage of pills and powders that claim to help you maximize your workout. One of the most popular supplements is creatine.

Its main benefit is that it "helps you train harder" while you're working out, Jose Antonio, a professor of exercise science at Florida's Nova Southeastern University, tells CNBC Make It. That's because it gives your muscles a boost by stimulating the production of adenosine triphosphate, or ATP, which your cells use for energy.

Those longer, harder workouts can help you build more muscle.

"Typically within four to eight weeks [of] taking creatine, you'll probably gain anywhere from two to four pounds of lean body mass," Antonio says.

Creatine alone won't help your muscles grow, however. To see gains, you'll need to make sure you're using that extra energy to pump out a few more sets than you otherwise would have.

"You have to combine training with creatine," Antonio says.

It's not just your muscles that could benefit from taking creatine, either. A 2018 study published in Elsevier suggests that taking creatine supplements might improve short-term memory and reasoning skills in healthy individuals.

Creatine can have an impact on your athletic performance in terms of energy and stamina, according to Harvard Health Publishing. "There's some evidence in endurance athletes that [creatine] will also help endurance," Antonio says.

What to look out for in terms of safety

The amount of creatine you consume is important, as a high dose could put stress on your kidneys. In fact, Harvard Health Publishing recommends that people with kidney disease consult with their doctor before taking a creatine supplement.

Experts typically recommend ingesting between three and five grams per day. But if you're new to creatine, you may be able to base your initial consumption on how much you weigh. "You want to ingest about 0.3 grams per kilogram of body weight per day for the first three days," says Heather Milton, clinical exercise physiologist and supervisor of the Sports Performance Center at NYU Langone.

That's because the effects of creatine can vary from person to person. After the first few days, you may be able to increase your dose in increments over time to see how your body reacts, she says.

While creatine supplements have largely been shown to be safe for healthy individuals, Milton still suggests checking with your doctor before taking creatine supplements if you take other medications.

The type of creatine matters, too. Look for powder labeled "creatine monohydrate." Other types of supplements like creatine nitrate and creatine pyruvate don't have as much scientific evidence supporting their benefits or safety, Antonio notes.

'Start with making sure that you have a well-rounded diet'

You can incorporate more creatine into your diet without purchasing any powders. Creatine can be found naturally in protein-rich foods like fish, beef, chicken and cow's milk.

Indeed, Milton says, gymgoers looking for that extra push should first look at the foods they eat before adding creatine to their routines.

"You always want to start with making sure that you have a well-rounded diet before worrying about taking any supplements," Milton says.

