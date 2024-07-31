European markets head for higher open ahead of euro zone inflation, Fed decision

LONDON — European markets looked set to maintain positive momentum on Wednesday, with euro zone inflation due and corporate earnings still in focus.

HSBC posted a narrow decline in pretax profit in the first half of the year but nonetheless outperformed analyst expectations, while the bank also announced a $3 billion buyback.

Sportwear giant Adidas posted 19% quarterly growth in European sales, though the decline of its Kanye West-founded Yeezy line pulled down North America's performance.

On the data front, inflation figures for the euro zone will be published at 10 a.m. London time. A Reuters poll of economists suggests headline price rises will hold steady at 2.5% in July.

It comes after second-quarter gross domestic product for the euro zone came in at 0.3% on Tuesday, slightly higher than expected.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve is expected to keep interest rates steady on Thursday. More important will be any forward guidance it chooses to provide, with markets currently pricing in a 100% probability of a rate cut in September.

In Asia, all eyes are on the Bank of Japan as it raised its benchmark interest rate to 0.25% from its previous range of 0% to 0.1% and outlined a plan to taper its bond buying program.