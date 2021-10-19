Money Report

European Markets Muted Following Global Gains

By Elliot Smith, CNBC

Costfoto | Barcroft Media | Getty Images
  • Earnings in Europe came from Danone, Kering, Vinci and Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday while BHP released an operational review.

LONDON — European stocks were little changed on Tuesday, struggling to grab the baton despite positive global sentiment.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline in early trade, with basic resources adding 0.9% while insurance stocks fell 0.5%.

The flat trade comes after gains on Wall Street later on Monday that saw the S&P 500 notching its fourth consecutive positive day.

U.S. stock futures were steady in early premarket trading Tuesday as investors geared up for a big day of earnings on Tuesday with Netflix, Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and Procter & Gamble all due to report.

Shares in Asia-Pacific also rose in Tuesday trade following the U.S. gains, with investors also monitoring Apple supplier shares after the Cupertino-based tech giant announced new products on Monday.

Earnings in Europe came from Danone, Kering, Vinci and Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday, while BHP released an operational review.

Data releases later on Tuesday morning include EU construction output in August and Spain's trade balance data for August.

In terms of individual share price movement, British housebuilder Bellway climbed 3.5% to lead the Stoxx 600 after reporting a surge in profit and forecasting a 10% rise in output.

At the bottom of the European blue chip index, Swiss biotech company Bachem Holding fell more than 7% after announcing a 584 million Swiss franc ($634 million) capital raise through the placement of 750,000 new shares..

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald and Eustance Huang contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

