European markets to open lower as investors weigh regional bank and U.S. tech earnings

LONDON — European markets are set to open lower on Wednesday as earnings season ramps up.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was last expected to open 25 points lower at 8,137, while Germany's DAX was set to shed 76 points to 18,472 and France's CAC 40 was expected to open 54 points lower at 7,540. Italy's MIB index was set to to open 62 points lower at 34,799.

Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, BNP Paribas and Banco Santander are among the European banks reporting earnings on Wednesday, alongside Easyjet, Iberdrola and Orange.

On the data front, flash purchasing managers' index data is due to be released in the U.K. and the euro zone. The latest consumer confidence insights from Germany are also expected.

In the U.S., Nasdaq stock futures last traded lower after mega-cap tech companies Alphabet and Tesla reported their second-quarter results on Tuesday.

Google parent company Alphabet's revenue and earnings results were in line with analyst estimates, but the the company missed on YouTube advertising revenue.

Meanwhile, Tesla reported weaker-than-expected results as auto revenue dropped 7% year over year.

Asia-Pacific markets fell Wednesday as traders considered earnings and the latest business activity from across the region.