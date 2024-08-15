Japan second-quarter GDP beats expectations, expands 0.8% from previous quarter

GDP rose 0.8% quarter on quarter compared to Reuters poll estimates of a 0.5% rise. This was also a reversal from the revised 0.6% fall seen in the first quarter.

Japan's second-quarter gross domestic product beat analysts' expectations on Thursday, both on a quarter-on-quarter as well as an annualized basis.

GDP rose 0.8% quarter on quarter compared to Reuters poll estimates of a 0.5% rise. This was also a reversal from the revised 0.6% fall seen in the first quarter.

It expanded 3.1% on an annualized basis, also beating estimates of a 2.1% growth.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the country's GDP fell for a second straight quarter, down 0.8% after have declined 0.9% in the first quarter.

Following the GDP data release, the benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.16%, while the broad-based Topix climbed 0.44%.

The Japanese yen strengthened marginally against the U.S. dollar, trading at 147.18.

