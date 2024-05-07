Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Saudi Aramco upholds dividend despite drop in first-quarter profits

By Natasha Turak,CNBC

Maxim Shemetov | Reuters
  • Net income for the three months up to March 31 came in at $27.3 billion, down from $31.9 billion for the same period last year, the company reported.
  • Still, the Saudi state oil giant will be delivering a total $31 billion dividend to the Saudi government and other shareholders.
  • Aramco, which is the world's largest oil exporter, expects total dividends of $124.3 billion to be declared in 2024, it said.

Saudi Aramco's first-quarter net profit fell 14% year-on-year amid lower oil prices and production.

Net income for the three months up to March 31 came in at $27.3 billion, down from $31.9 billion for the same period last year, the company reported. The figure was in line with analyst expectations, according to Reuters.

Aramco announced its free cash flow for the quarter at $22.8 billion, down from $30.9 billion in the first quarter of 2023, and cash flow from operating activities at $33.6 billion compared to last year's $39.6 billion.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Still, the Saudi state oil giant will be delivering a total $31 billion dividend to the Saudi government and other shareholders, comprised of a $20.3 billion base dividend and a "fourth performance-linked dividend distribution of $10.8 billion" which will be paid in the second quarter, the company's earnings statement said.

Aramco, which is the world's largest oil exporter, expects total dividends of $124.3 billion to be declared in 2024, it said.

The company has also invested significantly into downstream operations and gas discovery and production.

Money Report

25 mins ago

Ukraine war live updates: Putin to be sworn in for the fifth time ahead of government reshuffle; West boycotts inauguration

51 mins ago

Nintendo expects to sell 13.5 million Switch consoles this year as it beats profit estimates

Aramco President and CEO Amin Nasser was quoted as saying in the earnings release: "We also continue to execute our long-term strategy, and in the first quarter made significant progress on expanding our gas business and growing our globally-integrated downstream value chain, while maintaining our focus on consistently delivering value for our shareholders."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us