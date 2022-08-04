Two Trump Children Questioned in New York Attorney General Probe, Ex-President Set to Talk in Coming Weeks, Report Says

Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump have been questioned under oath by lawyers for the New York attorney general's civil investigation of the Trump Organization.

The death of Ivana Trump previously postponed the depositions.

Donald Trump Jr. and his sister Ivanka Trump have been questioned under oath by lawyers for the New York attorney general's civil investigation of the Trump Organization, NBC News confirmed with two sources close to the probe.

Neither of the Trumps invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination to avoid answering questions, sources told NBC.

Their brother Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization with Donald Jr., invoked his Fifth Amendment right more than 500 times when he was questioned under oath in the probe in October 2020, according to a court filing.

Their father, former President Donald Trump, is expected to be deposed by lawyers for Attorney General Letitia James in the coming weeks, sources told NBC.

James is investigating claims that the Trumps' company improperly stated the valuations of different real estate assets to obtain tax advantages and more favorable financial terms on loans and insurance.

The Trumps for months had sought to avoid being questioned by challenging subpoenas issued by James' office.

But a Manhattan judge ordered them to submit to the depositions.

However, those sessions, which were set to begin in mid-July, had been postponed by agreement with New York AG Letitia James after the death of the elder Trump's first wife Ivana on July 14 in her Manhattan residence.

Since then, Donald Trump Jr., sat for questioning last week, sources said.

Ivanka was questioned Wednesday.

She is a former top executive at the Trump Organization and served as a senior White House advisor to her father during his single term in office.

