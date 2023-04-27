Wendy's is the latest fast food chain making its way to grocery store shelves.

The fast food chain teamed up with Conagra Brands to bring Wendy's Chili with Beans to your pantry.

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a statement. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

What are the Ingredients in Wendy's Chili With Beans?

The famous homestyle chili has 29 grams of protein per can, all-natural* beef, peppers, beans, and a tomato-based sauce.

See the full list of ingredients in Wendy's Chili with Beans here.

Where Can I Find Wendy's Chili with Beans?

Wendy's Chili with Beans will be in supermarkets on the canned food aisle in the chili section. It'll also be available online through select retailers.

When Will Wendy's Chili with Beans Be Available?

Wendy's Chili with Beans will be on store shelves this spring and nationwide this summer.

It's the latest move by a fast food company to bring menu items to supermarkets.

You can find Arby's curly french fries and White Castle's sliders in the frozen food section of most stores. And Taco Bell sells several items in supermarkets, including taco shells and taco seasoning mix. Chick-fil-A's dipping sauces are also sold in grocery stores across the country.