Watch: Dr. Fauci, Expert Panel to Discuss COVID-19 Vaccine in Town Hall

Dr. Anthony Fauci and a panel of Miami medical experts will discuss and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine in a virtual town hall Wednesday.

Health Channel's "COVID Vaccines: Ask the Experts" is a one-hour virtual town hall that offers the public around the country an opportunity to ask and get answers to their questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

Along with Fauci, the panel also features Dr. Atul Gawande, a member of the Biden Presidential COVID-19 task force; Dr. Henri Ford, Dean and Chief Academic Officer of the University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine; and Dr. Geeta Nayaar, Assistant Clinical Professor at Florida International University.

The town hall is being produced by South Florida PBS' Health Channel and co-hosted by Dr. Michael Zinner, CEO and executive medical director of the Miami Cancer Institute, and Health Channel host Olga Villaverde.

The panel starts at 7 p.m. ET and will be streamed in the player above and on NBC 6's Facebook page. You can also stream it on PBS South Florida's YouTube page and on All Health's YouTube page.