New app helps you become your own health coach

There’s something about the calendar flipping over to a new year that tends to push people to reset. For some, that includes jumpstarting a wellness journey. Now, there’s an app for that, created by a South Florida health coach.

It’s called Cured.

Asha Walker is a certified holistic health coach who has spent more than 11 years transforming underserved neighborhoods in South Florida with urban vegetable gardens as part of her non-profit, Health in the Hood. Now, she’s hoping to expand that access to wellness right to your fingertips.

“I felt like, you know, we do this amazing work in communities. We're building vegetable gardens, and we're inspiring and empowering people to be well and eat healthy food in their neighborhoods. And I thought, well, we can do that in, you know, food deserts, but why don’t we do that across the world with an app that can reach so many more people,” Walker told NBC6.

That’s when her app Cured was born. Cured is allowing us all to become our own health coach with more than 70 modules helping you build healthy habits, from food and movement to longevity.

“We take a deep dive, whether it's sleep hygiene or mobility or mindfulness or gut health. You’re not just sort of checking a box and getting your 10,000 steps, you’re taking a deeper dive into how those 10,000 steps are serving your body and breaking down, peeling back those layers of what are some of the root causes of your personal imbalances,” said Walker.

Especially now, with social media, the internet is oversaturated with wellness trends and tips. But are they right for your body and your goals?

“I think that we kind of tend to just look at these blanketed sort of health habits and wellness themes and sort of plug ourselves into them, whether they fit or not. Like, really, it should be the other way around,” she continued.

Cured is trying to do that with a tailored approach to you and your goals.

As so many people are looking for new ways to boost their health and wellness in the new year, Asha says remember it’s not a sprint.

“I think we just lay down the gamut and think we have to change everything all at once, and that becomes unsustainable really quickly,” she said.



So think bite-size choices and changes that lead to a healthier lifestyle. The Cured app launched in October and has been met with positive feedback. You can download the Cured app on the App Store.