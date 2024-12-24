Watch the ‘Your Health Marathon' on NBC6's streaming channel

New year, new you? Or are you just looking for new ways to boost your health and wellness?

NBC6 is on your side with the ‘Your Health Marathon’ on New Year’s Day.

From medical breakthroughs to simple steps you can take, find it all in one place as you ring in the new year.

Stream the ‘Your Health Marathon’ Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on NBC6’s streaming channel.

And if you miss it, watch it again Jan. 4 and Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where can I watch the ‘Your Health Marathon’?

The ‘Your Health Marathon’ will stream on NBC6 South Florida News. Our 24/7 streaming channel which is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel in the video embedded on top of this article, the NBC6 app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBC6.com.

What documentaries will stream during the marathon?

The ‘Your Health Marathon’ will stream the following documentaries at the following times:

Streaming Times: Wednesday 1/1 at 9 a.m., Saturday 1/4 at 12 p.m., Sunday 1/5 at 12 p.m.

Your Health matters, that doesn’t change. What does change is the new technology and research we come across every day and you’ll find that on “Your Health”.

On “Your Health”, we inform and inspire and make sense of all the information out there. You’ll hear the latest on ground-breaking procedures happening in South Florida, innovative research in the fight against cancer, with stories of survival and hope from patients who inspire. We hope this show arms you with information, perspective and ways to better advocate for yourself.



Streaming times: Wednesday 1/1 at 10:30 a.m., Saturday 1/4 at 11:30 a.m., Sunday 1/5 at 11:30 a.m.

The quality of our drinking water has been a topic of conversation for a long time. The Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) was originally passed by Congress in 1974 with the goal of protecting public health by regulating the contaminants in the nation’s public drinking water supply.

But in the 1980s, many people in South Florida put more faith in bottled water than in their local government’s ability to provide clean drinking water. And today, many of the people we have heard from share a similar sentiment.

NBC6 has heard from dozens of people who have replied to our online survey regarding water quality. Roughly 88% of them say they are concerned about the quality of their drinking water. It’s why NBC 6 Consumer Investigative Reporter Sasha Jones took a deep dive into the topic of water quality. Our team visited local water treatment facilities, scoured through local water quality reports, and spoke with experts about the what’s in your drinking water.

Streaming times: Wednesday 1/1 at 11 a.m., Sunday 1/5 at 11 a.m.

Devices, technology and the dawn of social media platforms have changed the way we connect and communicate. They provide endless opportunities to share with friends, loved ones and the world, but when the relationship turns toxic – lives can be destroyed. NBC6 explores how social media networks can trigger addiction and other mental health problems in children.

Streaming times: Wednesday 1/1 at 11:15 a.m., Sunday 1/4 at 11:15 a.m.

NBC 6 anchor Alina Machado opens up about her daughter’s food allergy diagnosis in a series highlighting the silent threat many people face. According to Food Allergy Research and Education, a national advocacy group, 32 million Americans have food allergies – about 5.6 million of them are children, which is a number that is growing

Climate in Crisis: Mental Health

Streaming times: Wednesday 1/1 at 11:30 a.m., Saturday 1/4 at 3 p.m., Sunday 1/5 at 12:30 p.m.

Increasingly Intense Hurricanes. Increasingly Deadly Heat. Increasingly Frequent Floods. Climate change is making Florida’s weather more and more extreme with each passing year. The climate crisis is leading to a mental health crisis as people try to recover from disasters that already happened and fear the inevitable disasters that haven’t yet happened.

We introduce you to people living with eco-anxiety and the mental health experts who treat it.

We explore how climate anxiety affects homeowners, parents, advocates, reporters, the homeless and anyone who wants to be an active citizen or anyone that wants to be an informed voter. And most importantly, we help people identify if they are living with eco-anxiety and some very powerful solutions that can help us live with something that seems, at times, out of our control.

Streaming times: Wednesday 1/1 at 1 p.m., Saturday 1/4 at 1 p.m., Sunday 1/5 at 3 p.m.

In the documentary "Healing Through Food," investigative reporter Myriam Masihy opens up about her chronic disease, how her father says naturopathic medicine saved his life and what the research says about plant-based diets.



Experts in medicine, nutrition and physical health join Masihy to learn about animal protein's effect on the human body and dive into the science behind plant-based eating and how it can prevent and reverse many chronic diseases.

She also takes us to several organic farms and showcases various programs that seek to facilitate access to fresh and organic food in South Florida communities.

Streaming times: Wednesday 1/1 at 3 p.m., Saturday 1/4 at 4:30 p.m., Sunday 1/5 at 1:30 p.m.

Lessons from the Jungle is a documentary about searching for a more sustainable way of life. The documentary sheds light on some of our most pressing climate challenges and takes you to Costa Rica, a country known worldwide for its conservation initiatives.

While living in the Costa Rican jungle, we meet people who live sustainably. Among them, is an elderly indigenous man who lives off the land and builds everything he has. Also included in the documentary is a family who lives in the jungle and teaches permaculture as well as the former President of Costa Rica who was in power when his country received UN’s Champion of the Earth Award.

We also travel to a town that captures more carbon that it emits and to several locations where local organizations are mitigating emissions through reforestation programs.