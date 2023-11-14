1 airlifted to hospital after migrant boat carrying 15 capsizes near Sunny Isles Beach

Three people were injured, including one who had to be airlifted to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a migrant boat carrying around 15 people capsized before coming ashore on Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents responded around 3 a.m. to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Sunny Isles.
A vessel had capsized near the shoreline and a dozen migrants who'd been onboard were rescued by responding agencies on the scene.
Three other migrants were taken into custody on the shore, officials said.
When crews arrived, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people were originally being treated, but only one was airlifted to an area hospital.
Authorities have not yet released the patient's condition.
No other information was immediately known.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.