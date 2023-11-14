1 airlifted to hospital after migrant boat carrying 15 capsizes near Sunny Isles Beach

Three people were injured, including one who had to be airlifted to the hospital early Tuesday morning after a migrant boat carrying around 15 people capsized before coming ashore on Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents responded around 3 a.m. to a suspected maritime smuggling event in Sunny Isles.

A vessel had capsized near the shoreline and a dozen migrants who'd been onboard were rescued by responding agencies on the scene.

Three other migrants were taken into custody on the shore, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

#Breaking HSTF-SE partners responded to a migrant event this morning near Sunny Isles Beach, Fla.



12 migrants were rescued by @CBPAMORegDirSE agents w/ 1 medevac'd by @MiamiDadeFire & 11 transferred to a @USCGSoutheast boat, 3 migrants apprehended ashore by @USBPChiefMIP agents. pic.twitter.com/9cVr5JRLmx — Homeland Security Task Force - Southeast (HSTF-SE) (@HSTF_Southeast) November 14, 2023

When crews arrived, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said three people were originally being treated, but only one was airlifted to an area hospital.

Authorities have not yet released the patient's condition.

Lifesaving..!! @CBPAMORegDirSE agents - with @USCGSoutheast & @USBPChiefMIP responded to a vessel near Miami early Tuesday, with multiple subjects in the water-10 subjects rescued, 1 with no pulse. Agents provided CPR until @MiamiDadeFire arrived for transport. @CBPSoutheast pic.twitter.com/2JNbGhERim — CBP AMO Regional Director SE (@CBPAMORegDirSE) November 14, 2023

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.