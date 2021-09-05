1 Dead After Fight Between Roommates in NW Miami

Police are investigating the death of a man that was allegedly killed by his roommate inside a home in northwest Miami.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of NW 40th Avenue in Miami.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Officers responded to the scene and found a man dead and covered in blood inside, police said.

According to the report, it was a fight between roommates that resulted in a homicide.

"We are still looking for the suspect," police said.

Police have not released any additional details about the incident or the identities of the victim or the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back to NBC 6 for updates.