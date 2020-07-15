First Alert Traffic

1 Dead After Early Morning Crash in Broward County

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say deputies arrived at the scene located on State Road 7 just south of Davie Boulevard just before 6 a.m.

An early morning incident on a Broward County roadway left one person dead Wednesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office officials say deputies arrived at the scene located on State Road 7 just south of Davie Boulevard just before 6 a.m., finding one person dead at the scene.

Homicide investigators have not released additional information, including the victim’s identity or if the crash was a hit and run at this time.

Northbound lanes of State Road 7 remain closed and drivers are advised to avoid the area for much of the morning as the investigation continues.

