One person is dead and another was injured after a double shooting in SW Miami-Dade Sunday.

According to police, officers found two injured people inside a car at a Wawa gas station on SW 122nd Avenue and 248th Street after responding to calls of shots fired nearby.

One of the victims died at the gas station, while the other was rushed to the hospital.

It is still unclear what led up to the shooting.

At this time, police have not released any details on the identities of the victims.