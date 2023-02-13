1 Dead, Multiple Injured in Tamarac Rollover Crash: BSO

One person died and five people, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash involving four vehicles Monday in Tamarac, officials said.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the crash happened before 1:30 p.m. near the 7300 block of West McNab Road.

Officials didn't release details on what caused the crash, but footage from Chopper 6 showed one vehicle on its side in the middle of the roadway and another mangled vehicle in a parking lot. The two other cars that were parked and unoccupied were damaged by the impact of the rollover crash.

Paramedics extricated one person from the rolled-over vehicle and transported five people, including a child, to the hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity and age were not released.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.