1 loses leg, 2 others hurt in violent Deerfield Beach crash

One person lost a leg and two others were hurt in a violent crash in Deerfield Beach on Friday night.

Video shows the wreckage left behind: two cars with windows shattered, completely crumpled and disfigured.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue shared this video of a crash in Deerfield Beach that sent three people the hospital.

Authorities said it happened at around 9 p.m. in the area of SW 10th Street and Waterways Boulevard.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Two men and a woman were treated at the scene and rushed to Broward Health North, the Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue and Emergency Services Department said.

“The conditions of the patients range from serious to severe. Notably, one patient suffered a leg amputation as a result of the collision,” fire rescue said.

First responders had to use the jaws of life to be able to safely remove the victims from the wreckage.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash, or which victims were traveling in each car.

Authorities closed SW 10th Street during the investigation and cleanup process.

One driver said he was stuck in traffic for two hours.

The investigation continues.