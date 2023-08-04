1 person killed, 2 critically injured in small plane crash at North Perry Airport

One person was killed and two others were critically injured after a small plane crashed at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines Friday, officials said.

The plane was taking off from the airport with a pilot and two passengers when it crashed, Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue officials said.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the single-engine Cessna veered off the runway around noon.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were critically injured.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Footage showed the wreckage of the plane on a grassy area of the airport. One person was seen being placed on a stretcher and given chest compressions before being put in the back of an ambulance.

Officials said the two who were injured had to be extracted and were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital as trauma alerts.

The identities of the people involved haven't been released.

Fire rescue crews also had to contain a fuel leak at the scene, officials said.

Pembroke Pines Police said they responded and were assisting. They added that no homes, businesses or roadways near the airport were impacted.

Officers are assisting with a plane crash at North Perry Airport. The crash occurred on North Perry Airport property and did not affect any homes, businesses, our roadways outside of the airport.



The scene remains active while Fire-Rescue and airport personnel investigate. pic.twitter.com/b4ajE1jc18 — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) August 4, 2023

The FAA will investigate what led to the crash. No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.