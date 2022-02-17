1 Woman Killed, 1 Hospitalized in Animal Attack in Oakland Park

Authorities are investigating an animal attack in Oakland Park that left one woman dead and another hospitalized Thursday.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. in the 300 block of E. Commercial Boulevard.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the scene after receiving a call about an animal bite.

Footage showed investigators at the location with crime scene tape closing off the address, which is an animal rescue group called 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida. Officials haven't said what kind of animal attacked the women or if they were associated with the rescue group.

Two women were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and one of the women who'd been trauma alerted was pronounced dead, officials said.

Their identities haven't been released.

Detectives are still investigating the incident. No other information was immediately known.

