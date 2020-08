The Broward Sheriff's Office is looking for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Wednesday in North Lauderdale.

Shad Rahman Olivier Palmeus was seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of 1204 Seaview Drive in North Lauderdale.

Shad is 4-foot-1 with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow and grey in the shoulder area, long black pants, and grey and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call BSO's non-emergency number at 954-764-4357.