Miami Gardens

13-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head at Miami Gardens home

The child was reportedly airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition.

By Chris Hush and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A young boy died after reportedly being shot in the head in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

Police say it happened inside a home along NW 207th Street and 38th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

The young child was reportedly shot in the back of his head inside a bedroom -- where several children had been playing video games at the time and got hold of a gun as well, according to Miami Gardens police.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police say at least one adult was at home at the time of the shooting and several people are detained for questioning.

Detectives are working to figure out how the firearm got into the hands of the minors.

“A lot of people do have firearms these days and it’s up to us to ensure that if we’re going to have firearms in our home, to keep them locked up and make sure they stay away from the reach of kids,” said Miami Gardens Police Sergeant Emmanuel Jeanty.

Local

MLK Rideout 7 hours ago

Miami-Dade police arrest dozens over ATV riding ahead of MLK holiday

Hialeah 9 hours ago

Family of ex-Hialeah police officer found guilty for armed kidnapping speaks out

The age of the victim and whether any arrests will be made -- also remain unclear.

This article tagged under:

Miami GardensSouth Floridaboy shot
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us