13-year-old boy dies after being shot in the head at Miami Gardens home

A young boy died after reportedly being shot in the head in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

Police say it happened inside a home along NW 207th Street and 38th Avenue around 7:40 p.m.

The young child was reportedly shot in the back of his head inside a bedroom -- where several children had been playing video games at the time and got hold of a gun as well, according to Miami Gardens police.

The boy was reportedly airlifted to Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital in critical condition before he was pronounced dead.

Police say at least one adult was at home at the time of the shooting and several people are detained for questioning.

Detectives are working to figure out how the firearm got into the hands of the minors.

“A lot of people do have firearms these days and it’s up to us to ensure that if we’re going to have firearms in our home, to keep them locked up and make sure they stay away from the reach of kids,” said Miami Gardens Police Sergeant Emmanuel Jeanty.

The age of the victim and whether any arrests will be made -- also remain unclear.