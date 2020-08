A child has died after being struck by a vehicle in Bal Harbour Saturday evening.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a vehicle struck a 14-year-old boy at the 10000 block of Collins Avenue before fleeing the scene.

The child was later air rescued to Ryder Trauma Center where he succumbed to his injuries

Authorities have not released any information on any leads. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates.