15-year-old shot during apparent robbery in Homestead

A teen was shot in Homestead Tuesday night.

According to Homestead police, the 15-year-old boy was shot during what they called an "apparent robbery" near the 900 Block of NW 1st Avenue.

The teen was airlifted to Jackson South Trauma Center in stable condition, said police.

No details on the suspect were available and there was no mention of an arrest by police.

NBC6 has reached out to Homestead Police for further information.

This is a developing story, check back with NBC6 for updates.