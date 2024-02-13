17 arrested, stolen cars and guns seized, in Tamarac crime crackdown: BSO

A crime crackdown in Tamarac led to 17 arrests and several stolen cars and guns seized, authorities said.

The operation by the Broward Sheriff's Office began Jan. 21 in response to a string of car thefts in the city, officials said Tuesday.

Investigators said many of the crimes occurred during the late night or overnight hours in the west side of the city along the Rock Island Road corridor.

The crimes involved juveniles but don't appear to be part of an organized ring, officials said.

In addition to the 17 arrests, seven stolen cars were recovered and three guns were seized.

In one of the cases, detectives recovered a device that allows thieves to program or clone a key fob for virtually any vehicle.

Information gathered during the operation helped BSO assist investigations in North Lauderdale, Margate and the city of Miami, officials said.

Charges for some of the suspects include grand theft of a vehicle, possession of burglary tools, and loitering.

"These crimes and these crimes of opportunity can occur anywhere," BSO spokesman Carey Codd said. "People just need to be thoughtful and aware of their surroundings and take some common sense preventative measures to avoid becoming a victim."

Detectives have a number of recommendations of protections to use to try to stop car thieves. They include:

• Never leave your car doors unlocked.

• Never leave your car keys or fobs in your car.

• Never leave valuables or firearms inside your car.

• Never leave your garage door opener in your car.

In addition, officials said car owners should consider parking their car in a garage or using an immobilizing device on the steering wheel as a prevention method.