17 Broward Sheriff's employees facing COVID-19 relief fraud charges

More than a dozen Broward Sheriff's Office employees are facing charges related to COVID-19 relief fraud, authorities said Thursday.

The wire fraud charges involve 17 employees accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Markenzy Lapointe said.

"All 17 defendants were employed as sworn BSO deputies, all 17 defendants are charged with participating in various schemes to defraud the United States Small Business Administration by providing false information regarding their eligibility for financial assistance," Lapointe said at a news conference Thursday afternoon with Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony.

Lapointe said the employees collectively received around $500,000, which they diverted for their own personal use. He said they didn't commit the alleged offenses in the course of their official duties.

"This does not in any way diminish the seriousness of what the defendants are alleged to have done here," Lapointe said. "Law enforcement officers stand in a position of trust to the members of the public who they serve."

Lapointe added that the fraud didn't appear to be coordinated and said all 17 employees are being charged separately. He said the investigation is ongoing.

Tony said it was "disappointing" to see the charges and said all employees will be held accountable.

"I hate to see that, knowing some of the individuals and seeing the names on that list as being indicted, some of them were good officers," Tony said. "But you're only as good as the last act and conduct that you execute, and so if you're gonna be participating in criminal activities, we don't want you in this profession."

The charges were first reported Wednesday by the Florida Bulldog.

In a statement, the police union that represents BSO, said the employees are entitled to and will receive due process through the court system.

"The Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) is a large agency and contains approximately 5,500 employees. Many of these approximately 5,500 employees risk their lives daily and some unfortunately pay the ultimate sacrifice with the loss of their own lives in their effort protecting the community," the statement read. "The men and women all around BSO work tirelessly to keep the citizens of Broward County safe and are proud to come to work daily to protect and serve."

The Paycheck Protection Program involves billions of dollars in forgivable small-business loans for Americans struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The money must be used to pay employees, mortgage interest, rent and utilities. It is part of the coronavirus relief package that became federal law in 2020.

This isn't the first case involving South Florida law enforcement and COVID-19 relief fraud.

Earlier this year, a former Miami-Dade Police officer pleaded guilty to stealing around $285,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

A former Miami Police officer also pleaded guilty this year in a COVID-19 relief fraud case that involved more than $40,000.