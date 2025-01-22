19-year-old faces murder charges in Florida City boy's fatal shooting

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of a 9-year-old boy in Florida City back in November.

Montreal Savontae Jackson Jr., 19, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder with a weapon in the Nov. 16 killing of Antavious Scott, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office announced.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the tireless dedication and teamwork from my deputies and the Florida City Police Department, that led to solving the tragic murder of innocent Antavious Scott," Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said in a news release. "This case weighed heavily on all of us as Antavious was only 9 years old, but today, justice has prevailed. To the investigators, community members, and everyone who played a role in bringing answers to the family, I thank you. We will always fight for those who can no longer speak for themselves. I pray that this brings the family some closure and relief and we will continue to hold the Scott family in our prayers.”

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Montreal Santovae Jackson

Further details were not available. Jackson was booked into Miami-Dade jail Tuesday.

Two months ago, Florida City Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area of 865 West Lucy Street, where they found Scott had been shot. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

In the following weeks, Scott's family made public pleas for the killer to come forward, holding vigils that were attended by other community members and local law enforcement.