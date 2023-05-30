2 Arrested, 3 Others Sought in Hollywood Beach Broadwalk Shooting That Injured 9

Two people have been arrested and at least three others were being sought in Monday's mass shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk that left nine people including several children hospitalized, police said.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Johnson Street as the Broadwalk was crowded with Memorial Day beachgoers.

Hollywood Police said of the nine victims, four are minors and five are adults. The children range in ages from 1 to 17, and the adults are ages 25 to 65.

All of the victims were taken to either Memorial Regional Hospital or Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

By Tuesday morning, three adults had been treated and released from the hospital, while the other victims were in stable condition. Their identities weren't released.

At least nine people, including children, were hospitalized Monday after an altercation ended in gunfire at the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk, police said. NBC6's Alyssa Hyman and Christian Colón report

Police said the incident started with an altercation between two groups of people that resulted in gunfire.

Surveillance video showed part of the scuffle. Video from the city of Hollywood's live feed of Hollywood Beach appeared to show the moments immediately after the shooting, with people seen running or seeking cover when the gunshots were fired.

What appears to be two guns can also be seen on the ground in the video.

Cellphone video from a witness showed paramedics tending to multiple people with injuries on the beach.

People were seen running for their lives or taking cover in video that apparently shows the moments gunfire erupted on Hollywood Beach, injuring nine people.

"I heard like three gunshots and I just see a wave of people running off, like screaming and running out," witness Marvin Mikhail said.

Officers responded and detained multiple people at or near the scene.

Police said Tuesday that while the people detained weren't identified as the shooters, two were arrested on firearms charges. Officials didn't release the names of those arrested.

As of Tuesday, five handguns had been recovered, police said. Two of the handguns had been reported stolen, including one from Miami-Dade and one from Texas.

Officials also released photos of three people who they believe were involved in the shooting, and are asking for the public's help in identifying them.

Hollywood Police Images of three possible suspects sought in connection with the Memorial Day shooting on the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk.

"It's unfortunate when we have law abiding citizens come to our beach to enjoy the day that gets disrupted by a group of criminals who engage in this type of violent activity," Hollywood Police Chief Chris O'Brien said late Monday. "We will leave no stone stone unturned. We have numerous agencies out here assisting us today to include state and federal agencies. These that were involved in the incident today will be held accountable for their actions."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or 954-967-4567.