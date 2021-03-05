2 Dead After Fatal Rollover Crash in Hollywood

Two people were killed in a fatal rollover crash in Hollywood Friday morning.

Officials said the collision happened when a vehicle traveling southbound on the exit ramp to Hollywood from Interstate 95 lost control and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash has closed off Hollywood Boulevard between Park Road and 28th Avenue. The entrance to I-95 by the train tracks is also blocked.

Commuters can use Johnson Street as an alternate.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.