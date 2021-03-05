Hollywood

2 Dead After Fatal Rollover Crash in Hollywood

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were killed in a fatal rollover crash in Hollywood Friday morning.

Officials said the collision happened when a vehicle traveling southbound on the exit ramp to Hollywood from Interstate 95 lost control and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection. Two people were pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash has closed off Hollywood Boulevard between Park Road and 28th Avenue. The entrance to I-95 by the train tracks is also blocked.

Local

Miami-Dade County 15 mins ago

How to Celebrate March 5 –#305Day — in Miami-Dade County

6 things to know 2 hours ago

6 to Know: Publix Begins Vaccinating K-12 Teachers, Proud Boys Leader Says Capitol Riot ‘Bad Idea'

Commuters can use Johnson Street as an alternate.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Hollywoodfatal crash
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us