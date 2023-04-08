Fort Lauderdale

2 Dead in Separate Unrelated Shootings in Fort Lauderdale: Police

By NBC6

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is investigating two separate shootings Saturday that left two people dead, officials said.

At approximately 11:44 p.m. Friday, FLPD received a Shotspotter alert for the 1600 block of Northwest 13th Court.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a male victim.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported him to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Hours later, at about 6 a.m. Saturday, a 911 call was received reporting a shooting in the 700 block of Northwest 22nd Road.

Fort Lauderdale police arrived on the scene and found another male victim who was later pronounced dead by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Police have not released any information on what led up to these incidents or the identities of the victims.

While detectives do not believe these two incidents are related at this time, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding either incident to contact them immediately.

